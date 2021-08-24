Aug 24, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT
Michael John Sneesby - Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our full year '21 results briefing. I'm Mike Sneesby, CEO of Nine Entertainment. And joining me today is our CFO, Maria Phillips.
Today, I'm pleased to announce a strong result for Nine for the year to June 2021. Notwithstanding a difficult first quarter, we've reported a healthy 43% increase in EBITDA with growth across all of our key television and publishing businesses. The recovery of the advertising market is providing strong positive momentum across the business. What started in late September in television built throughout the year with clear evidence of recovery now in Publishing and Radio. It's also worth noting that for Free to Air television, our metro ad revenue for the June half was around the same level as the second half of FY '19, suggesting there could be some positive structural trends occurring.
Our content performance across the year speaks for itself. On all of our television platforms, Publishing and Radio, Nine recorded strong
Full Year 2021 Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 24, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...