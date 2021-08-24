Aug 24, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Michael John Sneesby - Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our full year '21 results briefing. I'm Mike Sneesby, CEO of Nine Entertainment. And joining me today is our CFO, Maria Phillips.



Today, I'm pleased to announce a strong result for Nine for the year to June 2021. Notwithstanding a difficult first quarter, we've reported a healthy 43% increase in EBITDA with growth across all of our key television and publishing businesses. The recovery of the advertising market is providing strong positive momentum across the business. What started in late September in television built throughout the year with clear evidence of recovery now in Publishing and Radio. It's also worth noting that for Free to Air television, our metro ad revenue for the June half was around the same level as the second half of FY '19, suggesting there could be some positive structural trends occurring.



Our content performance across the year speaks for itself. On all of our television platforms, Publishing and Radio, Nine recorded strong