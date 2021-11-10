Nov 10, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Peter Howard Costello - Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. As your Chairman, it's my pleasure to welcome you to the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Nine Entertainment Company. My name is Peter Costello.



I'd like to start off today by acknowledging the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to the land, sea and community. We pay our respects to their elders, past and present, and extend that respect to all First Nations peoples today. For myself, I am on the land of the Cammeraygal people of the Eora nation.



As today is the 11th of November, in the event that the meeting is still underway at 11 a.m., we will pause for a minute of silence to remember those who served our country in all wars and armed conflicts.



This meeting is being held as a virtual meeting. You will be able to watch the meeting in real time, submit questions either online or by phone and vote on the resolutions at the meeting today online. If we encounter significant technical problems during the