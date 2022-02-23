Feb 23, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT

Michael John Sneesby - Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our first half FY '22 results briefing. I'm Mike Sneesby, CEO of Nine Entertainment, and joining me is our Deputy CFO, Graeme Cassells, standing in for our CFO, Maria Phillips, who's absent today for personal health reasons.



I'd like to start off by acknowledging the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respects to their elders, past and present, and extend that respect to all First Nations peoples today. For myself, I'm on the land of the Cammeraygal people of the Eora Nation.



The strength of the results we're about to take you through reaffirms Nine as Australia's leading media business with strong contributions from all parts of the company, both in terms of strategic vision and operational execution. Our focus on reaching key audiences across all platforms has positioned us very well to take advantage of the strong market conditions and the continued shift in audience