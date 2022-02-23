Feb 23, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT
Michael John Sneesby - Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our first half FY '22 results briefing. I'm Mike Sneesby, CEO of Nine Entertainment, and joining me is our Deputy CFO, Graeme Cassells, standing in for our CFO, Maria Phillips, who's absent today for personal health reasons.
I'd like to start off by acknowledging the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respects to their elders, past and present, and extend that respect to all First Nations peoples today. For myself, I'm on the land of the Cammeraygal people of the Eora Nation.
The strength of the results we're about to take you through reaffirms Nine as Australia's leading media business with strong contributions from all parts of the company, both in terms of strategic vision and operational execution. Our focus on reaching key audiences across all platforms has positioned us very well to take advantage of the strong market conditions and the continued shift in audience
Half Year 2022 Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 23, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...