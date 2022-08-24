Aug 24, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Michael John Sneesby - Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our full year '22 results briefing. I'm Mike Sneesby, CEO of Nine Entertainment. And joining me is our Deputy CFO, Graeme Cassells.



I'd like to start off by acknowledging the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respects to their elders, past, present and emerging, and extend that respect to all First Nations people today. For myself, I'm on the land of the Cammeraygal people of the Eora Nation.



2022 has been a record year for Nine. Record revenue, EBITDA, earnings per share and dividends. We are proud of what we have achieved across all of our businesses and not just the numbers reflected in this result. This year, we've also further enhanced our competitive position, reinforcing Nine as Australia's leading media business.



I would like to thank and congratulate the team at Nine on this exceptional result. They're focused on the priorities that drive revenue and