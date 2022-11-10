Nov 10, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Peter Costello -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. As your Chairman, it is my pleasure to welcome you to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Nine Entertainment Company. My name is Peter Costello.



I'd like to start off today by acknowledging the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respects to their elders, past, present and emerging, and extend that respect to all First Nations peoples here today.



For myself, I am on the land of the Cammeraygal people of the Eora Nation. This meeting is being held as a hybrid meeting. We have some shareholders here with us in person and others participating virtually. You will be able to watch the meeting in real time, submit questions online and vote on the resolutions at the meeting today online.



If we encounter significant technical problems during the meeting, we may adjourn the meeting until 3 p.m. this afternoon to ensure all shareholders have an opportunity to participate, and we'll notify the ASX if that happens.



Before opening the meeting, I refer you to