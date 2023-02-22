Feb 22, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT

Michael John Sneesby - Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our First Half FY '23 Results Briefing. I am Mike Sneesby, CEO of Nine Entertainment, and joining me here today is our CFO, Maria Phillips.



I'd like to start off by acknowledging the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respects to their elders past, present and emerging, and extend that respect to all First Nations people today. For myself, I'm on the land of the Cammeraygal people of the Eora Nation.



We are very pleased with how Nine finished calendar 2022. All of our businesses have made significant progress and improved their competitive position. I would like to thank and congratulate the team for their achievement in delivering these exceptional results, both audience and revenue, notwithstanding more difficult economic backdrop, which has resulted in tighter cost controls in our business. Nine's strategic focus on the content our key audiences most want has