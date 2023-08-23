Aug 23, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Michael John Sneesby - Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our FY '23 Results Briefing. I'm Mike Sneesby, CEO of Nine Entertainment. Joining me here today is our newly appointed Chief Financial and Strategy Officer, Matt Stanton. I'd like to start off by acknowledging the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respects to their elders, past, present and emerging and extend that respect to all First Nations people today. For myself, I'm on the land of the Cammeraygal people of the Eora Nation.



Through FY '23, Nine has continued to solidify its position at the forefront of media in Australia and further build on its digital future. Whilst we faced tougher economic conditions, which have impacted the broader industry, Nine has risen to the challenge, continuing to drive audience and revenue share and invest in the future of the business. In FY '23, Nine's EBITDA and net profit were both our second strongest on record, beaten only by FY '22