Xiangyang Ni, President of Greater China at Viatris Inc (VTRS, Financial), executed a sale of 21,532 shares in the company on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Viatris Inc is a global healthcare company that provides access to medicines, sustainable operations, and community health programs. The company's mission is to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life by providing a range of products including branded, generic, complex generics, biosimilars, over-the-counter remedies, and more.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 42,710 shares of Viatris Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Xiangyang Ni represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Viatris Inc shows a pattern of sales by insiders over the past year, with 9 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Viatris Inc were trading at $12.51, giving the company a market capitalization of $14.59 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 307.00, significantly above both the industry median of 23.045 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value indicator, Viatris Inc had a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.28, with a GF Value of $9.74 per share. This suggests that the stock was modestly overvalued at the time of the insider's sale.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

