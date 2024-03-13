Insider Sells Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT, Financial), a leading genome editing company, focuses on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. According to a recent SEC filing, the company's Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Baisong Mei, sold 20,327 shares of Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) on March 4, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $9.42 per share, resulting in a total value of $191,482.34. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 24,644 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) indicates a trend of insider sales over the past year, with 14 insider sells and no insider buys recorded during the same period. On the valuation front, Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) shares were trading at $9.42 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $746.498 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.37, with a GuruFocus Value of $25.68, suggesting that Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) is a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice, according to its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

