Ark Vander, CEO and President of Republic Services Inc (RSG, Financial), has sold 5,446 shares of the company on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $184.1 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,002,674.6.

Republic Services Inc is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services for commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential customers across the United States. The company operates through a vast network of collection operations, transfer stations, active landfill disposal sites, recycling processing centers, treatment, recovery and disposal facilities, and more.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,446 shares of Republic Services Inc and has not made any purchase of the stock. The recent sale by Ark Vander represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Republic Services Inc shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 0 insider buys and 5 insider sells recorded during the period.

On the valuation front, Republic Services Inc's shares were trading at $184.1 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $57.812 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 33.59, which is above both the industry median of 18.55 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.11, indicating that Republic Services Inc is considered modestly overvalued based on its GF Value of $166.25. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.