HubSpot Inc CEO & Pres Yamini Rangan Sells 8,933 Shares

Yamini Rangan, CEO & President of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS), sold 8,933 shares of the company on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $620.18 per share, resulting in a total value of $5,539,527.94.

HubSpot Inc is a leading growth platform that provides software products for inbound marketing, sales, and customer service. These products and services are designed to help businesses attract visitors, convert leads, and close customers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 22,915 shares of HubSpot Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale further contributes to the trend observed over the past year, where there have been 38 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the sale, HubSpot Inc had a market capitalization of approximately $30.70 billion, with the stock trading at $620.18. This price is slightly above the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $607.08, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric developed by GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, as well as a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at HubSpot Inc.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

