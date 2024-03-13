Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD), a company specializing in the design, manufacture, and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner, Scott Bender, sold 78,000 shares of the company on March 4, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $45.79 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $3,571,620. Following this transaction, the insider's total ownership in Cactus Inc stands adjusted as per the latest filings. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 328,000 shares of Cactus Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest sale continues a trend of insider selling at the company, with a total of 10 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the past year. The market capitalization of Cactus Inc currently stands at $2.95 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 19.52, which is above the industry median of 10.47 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, Cactus Inc is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.61, based on a current trading price of $45.79 and a GF Value of $75.57. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Investors and stakeholders in Cactus Inc may find this insider selling activity as a point of interest when evaluating their positions in the company. It is important to consider the broader context of the market and the individual circumstances of the insider when interpreting insider transactions.

