Mar 05, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Vivid Seats Q4 2023 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call.(Operator Instructions)



please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Kate Afric , please go ahead.



Kate Afric - Vivid Seats Inc - Head of IR



Good morning and welcome to Vivid Seats Fourth Quarter 2023 earnings conference call. I'm Kate Asic, Head of Investor Relations activities. Joining me today to discuss the detailed results are Stan Chia, Chief Executive Officer; and Lawrence Feyo, Chief Financial Officer. By now everyone should have access to our fourth quarter earnings press release, which we released earlier this morning press release as well as supplemental earnings slides are available on the Investor Relations page of Vivotif website at investors dot Vivotif.com.



During the course of today's call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to