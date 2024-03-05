Q4 2023 Target Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

John Hulbert - Target Corporation - VP of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our 2024 Financial Community Meeting. I'd like to start by welcoming the investors and others who are attending this meeting in person with us. And of course, we're happy that many, many more of you are attending the meeting remotely. Brian is going to kick off the meeting in a minute, but first, I have a couple of important disclosures.



First, any forward-looking statements that we make this morning are subject to risks and uncertainties, the most important of which are described in our SEC filings. And second, in today's remarks, we refer to non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted earnings per share. Reconciliations of all non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are included in our financial press releases, financial presentations and SEC filings, which are posted on our Investor Relations website.



With that, I'll turn it over to Brian to get things started.



Brian C. Cornell - Target Corporation - Chairman of the Board & CEO



