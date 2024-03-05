Mar 05, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the American Express Global Business Travel fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings conference call. As a reminder, please note, today's call is being recorded.



I'll now turn the call over to the Director of Investor Relations, Jennifer Thorington. Please go ahead.



Jennifer Thorington - Global Business Travel Group Inc - Director, IR



Hello, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings conference call. This morning, we issued an earnings press release, which is available on SEC.gov and our website at investors.amexglobalbusinesstravel.com. A slide presentation, which accompanies today's prepared remarks, is also available on AmEx GBT Investor Relations webpage,



We would like to advise you that our comments contain certain forward-looking statements that represent our beliefs or expectations about future events, including industry and macroeconomic trends, cost savings, and acquisition synergies among others.



All forward-looking statements