Q4 2023 Commercial Vehicle Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Andy Cheung - Commercial Vehicle Group Inc - EVP, CFO & Information Technology



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to our conference call. Joining me on the call today is James way, President and CEO of CVG this morning, we will provide a brief company update as well as commentary regarding our fourth quarter and full year 2023 results, after which we will open the call for questions. As a reminder, this conference call is being webcast and our Q4 2023 earnings call presentation, which we will refer to during this call is available on our website both may contain forward-looking statements, including but not limited