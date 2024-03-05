Q4 2023 SmartRent Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT

Brian Ruttenbur - SmartRent Inc - SVP, IR



Hello, and thank you for joining us today. My name is Brian Ruttenbur, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations for smart rack. I'm joined today by Lucas Holliman, Chairman and CEO, and Darrel stem Chief Financial Officer, will be taking you through our results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, as well as discussing guidance for 2024.



Before today's market opened. We issued an earnings release and filed our 10 K for the year ended December 31st, 2023, both of which are available on our Investor Relations section of our website, SMART Rent.com. Before I turn the call over to Lucas, I'd like to remind