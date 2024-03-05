Q4 2023 Crescent Energy Co Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the Crescent Energy Q4 and full year 2023 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Reid Gallagher, Principal of Investor Relations. You may begin.



Reid Gallagher - KKR & Co Inc - IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining Crescent's fourth quarter and year end conference call. Our prepared remarks today will come from our CEO, David Rockecharlie; and CFO, Brandi Kendall; our Chief Accounting Officer, Todd Falk; and our Executive Vice President Investments, Clay Rynd; will also be available during Q&A.



Today's call may contain projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including commodity price volatility, global geopolitical conflicts, our business strategies and other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in these statements and our other disclosures.



We have