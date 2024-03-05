Q4 2023 Full House Resorts Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Lewis Fanger - Full House Resorts, Inc. - SVP, CFO & Treasurer



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our fourth-quarter earnings call. As always, before we begin, we remind you that today's conference call may contain forward looking statements that we're making under the safe harbor provision of federal security laws.



And I would also like to remind you that the Company's actual results could differ materially from the anticipated results in these forward-looking statements. Please see today's press release under the caption Forward-Looking Statements for the discussion of risks that may affect our results.



While also, we may make reference to non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted EBITDA. For a reconciliation of those measures, please see our website as well as the various press releases, press releases