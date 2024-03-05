Q4 2023 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to Cumberland Pharmaceuticals 2023 financial report and company. Our call is being recorded at Cumberland's request and will be archived on the company for one year from today. I would now like to turn it over to Molly Aggas, count supervisor at the door who handles Cumberland's communication model.



Molly Aggas Dalton Agency - LLC - IR



Scott, everyone, thanks for joining us today this afternoon, Cumberland issued a press release announcing the company's annual financial results, an operational update for the year ending December 31, 2023, the release, which includes the related financial tables can be found on the Company's website at www,Cumberland's pharma.com.



Management will share an overview of the financial results during today's call. I'll also provide an overall company update, including a discussion of Cumberland's brands, pipeline and partners.



Participating in today's call are A.J. Kazimi, Cumberland's Chief Executive Officer; Todd Anthony, Vice President, Organizational Development; and John Hamm, Chief