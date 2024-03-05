Q4 2023 PlayAGS Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone. Thank you for attending today's PlayAGS fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings call. My name is Sierra, and I'll be your moderator for today. (Operator Instructions)



I would like to pass the conference over to our host, Brad Boyer, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations.



Brad Boyer - PlayAGS Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the PlayAGS Incorporated fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings conference call. With me today are David Lopez, CEO, and Kimo Akiona, CFO. A slide presentation reviewing our key operational and financial highlights for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 can be found on our Investor Relations website, investors.playags.com.



On today's call, we will provide an overview of our Q4 and full-year 2023 financial performance and offer perspective on our current financial outlook for the business. This conference call will include the use of forward-looking statements. Any statement that refers to expectations, projections, or