Q4 2023 Aeva Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day. My name is Molly, and I will be your conference facilitator. I would like to welcome everyone to the Aeva Technologies Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded and simultaneously webcast. I would now like to turn the call over to Andrew Fung, Director of Investor Relations. Andrew, please go ahead.



Andrew Fung - Aeva Technologies, Inc. - IR



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to Aeva's fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call. Joining on the call today are Salehian Soroush, Aeva's Co-Founder and CEO; and Saurabh Sinha, Aeva's CFO. Ahead of this call, we issued our fourth quarter and full year 2023 press release and presentation, which we will refer to today and can be found on our Investor Relations website at investors dot nova.com. Please note that on this call, we will be making forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties.



These statements reflect our