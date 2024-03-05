Q4 2023 Cadre Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to cadre Holdings Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 conference call. And today's call is being recorded and all lines have been placed on mute. If you would like to ask a question at the end of the prepared remarks, please press the star key then the number one on your touchtone phone. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Matt are goods of The IGB Group for introductions and the reading of the Safe Harbor statement. Please go ahead, sir.



Matt Berkowitz - The IGB Group - IR



Thank you, and welcome to today's conference call to discuss cadre fourth quarter and full year results. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that during today's call, we will be making several forward-looking statements and we make these statements under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our best estimates and assumptions based on our understanding of information known to us today. These forward-looking statements are subject to the risks and