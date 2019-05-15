Q1 2019 Nilfisk Holding A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Hans Henrik Lund - Nilfisk Holding A/S-CEO&Member of Executive Management Board



Thank you very much, operator, and thank you for joining the Nilfisk Q1 interim report for '19 presentation. I'm here with Karina, as always, and I would be delighted to walk you through sort of the highlights and the business units update, and then Karina will dive into the financials and the outlook.



If I characterize Q1 the way we see it, it was a quarter that was directionally right with a couple of disappointments. We are content with the fact that our branded business grew 2.8%, which we believe competitively is good. It's driven by EMEA, who has done