Q2 2019 Nilfisk Holding A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's Nilfisk Second Quarter 2019 Interim Report Conference. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Wednesday, the 21st of August, 2019.



And now I would like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, CEO, Hans Henrik Lund. Please go ahead.



Hans Henrik Lund - Nilfisk Holding A/S-CEO&Member of Executive Management Board



Thank you very much, operator, and thank you all for joining us for our Q2 announcement. I'm here with Karina, as always, and we will guide you through the highlights, the business unit update, financials, and finally, outlook and Q&A.



So if I kick it off, talking about Q2, that was a disappointing quarter for us. Absolutely disappointing on the top line, mostly driven out of EMEA, where we had a significant change of the conditions during Q2 that led us to downwards adjust our full year guidance end of Q2, as you all know.



We