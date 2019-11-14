Q3 2019 Nilfisk Holding A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Hans Henrik Lund - Nilfisk Holding A/S-CEO&Member of Executive Management Board



Thank you, operator. Thank you all for joining us for the Q3 announcement call. And I'm here with Karina, as always. And I would like to kick you off with the highlights, what are we looking at. And as you know already, we had a very tough quarter in Q3, mostly impacted by the financial conditions in EMEA, which hurt us significantly and drove us down with a minus 7.0% in Europe, driven out of the Central region, driven out of Germany. We also had a difficult situation in APAC with minus 5.4%. And then finally, Americas with minus 1.1%, mainly driven out of the high-pressure