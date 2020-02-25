Q4 2019 Nilfisk Holding A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Jens Bak-Holder - Nilfisk Holding A/S-Head of IR



Good morning. My name is Jens Bak-Holder. I am Head of Investor Relations at Nilfisk. To present Nilfisk's results for the full year and the fourth quarter of 2019, together with me today are Hans Henrik Lund, CEO; and Prisca Havranek, CFO.



Turning to Slide 2. Before we kick off today's presentation, I want to remind you that this presentation may contain forward-looking statements that, for a number of reasons, should not be relied upon as predictions of actual results.



Looking at Slide 3. The agenda of today's presentation is as follows. Hans Henrik will start by going through the highlights of the year. After which, he will go through the performance of each of our reporting segments. This will be followed by Prisca going through the financial performance of Nilfisk, both for the full year and for Q4 in isolation. Finally, we conclude the presentation with our outlook for the financial year 2020. As always, you are invited to ask questions during the Q&A session at the end of the