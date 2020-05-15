Q1 2020 Nilfisk Holding A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Jens Bak-Holder - Nilfisk Holding A/S-Head of IR



Good morning. My name is Jens Bak-Holder. I am Head of Investor Relations here at Nilfisk. To present Nilfisk's results for the first quarter of 2020, we have CEO, Hans Henrik Lund; and we have CFO, Prisca Havranek.



Now let's go to Slide 2. Before we kick off today's presentation, I want to remind you that this presentation may contain forward-looking statements that, for a number of reasons, should not be relied upon as predictions of actual results. I, therefore, encourage you to read the content of this slide in connection with the full presentation.



Now if we look at Slide 3, the agenda of today's presentation is as follows. Hans Henrik will start by going through the highlights of the quarter, which includes an update on how the COVID-19 outbreak has impacted our business. This will be followed by Prisca going through the financial performance of Nilfisk and a brief status on our outlook for the financial year. As always, you are invited to ask questions during the Q&A session at