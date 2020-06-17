Nilfisk Holding A/S Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 17, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Jens Due Olsen - Nilfisk Holding A/S-Chairman



Good morning and welcome to the annual general meeting of Nilfisk in 2020. My name is Jens Due Olsen. I am Chairman of the Board here. As you all know, this annual general meeting is held in a slightly unusual setting. It's also an unusual time of the year compared to the usual situation. This is a reflection of the extraordinary situation we are in at the moment caused by the global coronavirus outbreak.



Due to the recommendations of the Danish health authorities, we've decided to have this year's annual general meeting as a pure online event. And this means we have no audience in the room. I'd like to thank you all for your understanding for the situation and for tuning in to follow us online.



Normally we would also have the full Board of Directors with me in the room, but they are all participating online, just like you, our shareholders, are. So, on behalf of the entire Board I would like to welcome you.



The meeting is held in Danish, but we have an online translation service which will enable