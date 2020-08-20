Q2 2020 Nilfisk Holding A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Jens Bak-Holder - Nilfisk Holding A/S-Head of IR
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Nilfisk's earnings conference call for Q2 2020. My name is Jens Bak-Holder, and I'm Head of Investor Relations at Nilfisk. To present Nilfisk results for the second quarter of 2020, we have CEO, Hans Henrik Lund; and CFO, Prisca Havranek.
Turning to Slide 3. Before we begin, I want to remind you that this presentation, including remarks from management, may contain forward-looking statements that, for a number of reasons, should not be relied upon as predictions of actual results. And therefore, I encourage you to read the content of this slide in connection with the presentation.
Now looking at Slide 4. The agenda of presentation is as follows: Hans Henrik will start by going through the key takeaways of the quarter, which includes an update on how COVID-19
Aug 20, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
