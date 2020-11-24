Q3 2020 Nilfisk Holding A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 24, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Good morning. And welcome to Nilfisk's earnings conference call for Q3 2020. My name is Jens Bak-Holder, and I'm Head of Investor Relations at Nilfisk. Turning to Slide 2, to present Nilfisk results for the third quarter of 2020. We have CEO, Hans Henrik Lund; and CFO, Prisca Havranek. Now if you turn to Slide 3. Before we begin, I want to remind you that this presentation, including remarks from management, may contain forward-looking statements. For a number of reasons, this should not be relied upon as predictions of actual results. And therefore, I encourage you to read the content of this slide in connection with the presentation.



Now on Slide 4, we have the agenda of today's presentation. Hans Henrik will start by going through the key takeaways of the quarter as well as an update on the business in general. This will be followed by Prisca going through the financial performance of Nilfisk and a brief status on our outlook for the financial year 2020. As always, you are invited to ask