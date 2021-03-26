Nilfisk Holding A/S Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 26, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Jens Peter Due Olsen - Nilfisk Holding A/S-Independent Chairman



Good afternoon and welcome. My name is Jens Peter Olsen. I'm Chairman of this company. In the light of the authorities measures to limit the risk of contagion, the Board of Directors has decided that this year, we will have an entirely virtual AGM. Usually, we would also have had the full board in the room, but like the shareholders, they participate online.



So I'd like to welcome you all. We look forward to having this direct webcast with you. The annual General meeting will be held in Danish, but we will use interpreters. So you can hear a version in English real time, if you wish, and later on our website. We will also have relevant documents and the webcast available on the website after the meeting. Marlene Winther Plas has been appointed Chairman of the meeting. I'd like to welcome and hand over to you.



Marlene Winther Plas -



Thank you very much. First of all, I'd like to say thank you to the Board for appointing me Chairman of this meeting. My job is to make