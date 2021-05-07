May 07, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT
Antonio Tapia - Nilfisk Holding A/S-Head of IR
Good morning, and thank you for attending the call. I am Antonio Tapia, Head of Investor Relations at Nilfisk. Today, we will present the announcement for Nilfisk leadership changes Q1 trading update and adjusted 2021 full year guidance.
To present this announcement today, we have our Chairman, Jens Olsen. And before we begin, I would like to remind you that this presentation may contain forward-looking statements that, for a number of reasons, should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. I therefore encourage you to read the content on this slide in connection with the presentation.
And with this, I will hand over to you, Jens Olsen.
Jens Peter Due Olsen - Nilfisk Holding A/S-Independent Chairman
Thank you, Antonio. And again, good morning, everyone. So first, I would like to take you through the leadership change. We have decided in the Board to appoint Torsten TÃ¼rling as new CEO of Nilfisk; and Reinhard Mayer
May 07, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT
