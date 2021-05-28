Q1 2021 Nilfisk Holding A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 28, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Nilfisk A/S Q1 results. (Operator Instructions) Speakers, please begin your meeting.



Antonio Tapia - Nilfisk Holding A/S-Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Nilfisk's earnings conference call for the first quarter of 2021. My name is Antonio. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this presentation, including remarks from management, may contain forward-looking statements that, for a number of reasons, should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. I, therefore, encourage you to read the content of this slide. In connection with the presentation.



Now looking at Slide 4. The agenda of today's presentation is as follows. We will start by going through the key takeaways for the quarter as well as an update of the business in general. This will be followed by going through the financial performance of Nilfisk, followed by our perspective and adjusted outlook for the financial year 2021.



As always, your ambient, let's go to Slide 5 for the key takeaways for the