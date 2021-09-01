Q2 2021 Nilfisk Holding A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 01, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Sara Westphal Emborg -



Good morning, and welcome to Nilfisk earnings conference call for the second quarter and first half of 2021. My name is Sara Emborg, and I'm Head of External Communications at Nilfisk.



Before we begin today's presentation, I would like to remind you that this presentation, including remarks from management, may contain forward-looking statements that, for a number of reasons, should not be relied upon as predictions of actual results. I therefore encourage you to read the content of this slide in connection with the presentation.



To present Nilfisk results for the second quarter and the first half year of 2021, we have our CEO, Torsten Turling and our CFO, Reinhard Mayer. Looking at Slide 4, the agenda of today's presentation is as follows. We will start by going through the key highlights and takeaways for the quarter as well as an update on the business in general.



After that, we will go through the financials in more details and our financial performance in the second quarter and the first half of the year, followed by our perspectives and adjusted outlook for