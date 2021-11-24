Q3 2021 Nilfisk Holding A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 24, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Sara Westphal Emborg -



Good morning, and once again, welcome to Nilfisk Earnings Conference call this time for the third quarter of 2021. My name is Sara Emborg, and I'm Head of External Communications at Nilfisk. Before we begin today's presentation, I will, as always like to remind you that this presentation, including remarks from management, may contain forward-looking statements that should not be relied upon as predictions of actual results. I, therefore, encourage you to read the content of this slide in connection with the presentation.



To present Nilfisk's results for the third quarter, we have our CEO, Torsten Turling; and our CFO, Reinhard Mayer. Looking at Slide 4, the agenda of today's presentation is as follows: Torsten will start by going through the key highlights and takeaways for the quarter as well as an update on the business in general. After that, Reinhard Mayer will go through our financial performance in the third quarter of the year, followed by our perspectives and outlook for the financial year 2021. After this, Torsten will give you a brief update on the stages of the strategy