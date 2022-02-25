Q4 2021 Nilfisk Holding A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Elisabeth Klintholm -



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Nilfisk's earnings conference call, this time for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. My name is Elisabeth Klintholm, and I'm Head of Investor Relations and Group Communication here at Nilfisk.



Before we begin today's presentation, I'd like to remind you that this presentation, including remarks from management, may contain forward-looking statement that should not be relied upon as predictions of actual results. I therefore encourage you to read the content on this slide in connection with the presentation.



To present Nilfisk's results for 2021 and strategy update, we have our CEO, Torsten TÃ¼rling; and our CFO, Reinhard Mayer.



Looking at Slide 4, the agenda of today's presentation is as follows. Torsten will start us off with some high-level commentary on our 2021 financials, our operations and on the strategy review process that was ongoing in 2021. Then Reinhard will give an overview of our financial performance both for the fourth quarter and for the full year, followed by our outlook for 2022. Backed by our solid