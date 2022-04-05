Nilfisk Holding A/S Capital Markets Day Transcript

Apr 05, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Elisabeth Toftmann Klintholm - Nilfisk Holding A/S-Head of IR&VP



Welcome, and good morning. Welcome to our 2022 Capital Markets Day here at Nilfisk's headquarters in Brondby. My name is Elisabeth Klintholm, I am Head of Investor Relations and Group Communication here at Nilfisk. We are very happy to today be able to welcome you physically here to our premises. As we all know, that has been a while since we've been able to do that regularly. But we are also very happy to be able to welcome you, watching from online, as this is a hybrid event today.



Today's program will run until about a quarter to 1, and we have 3 sections prepared for you that I will come back to in a moment. But before, I will just start with running through a few practicalities. After each of the 3 sections, we'll have a Q&A session, where you'll be able to ask questions. As this is a hybrid event, I will ask all of you to use our question module when you ask questions so that everyone can both hear the questions and obviously the answers. This will enable me, if you use