Q1 2022 Nilfisk Holding A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Elisabeth Toftmann Klintholm - Nilfisk Holding A/S-Head of IR&VP



Good morning, and welcome to Nilfisk's earnings conference call for the first quarter of 2022. My name is Elisabeth Klintholm, and I'm Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications here at Nilfisk.



Before we begin today's presentation, I would like to remind you that this presentation, including remarks from management, may contain forward-looking statements that should not be relied upon as predictions of actual results. For more details, I refer to the content on this slide.



To cover Nilfisk's Q1 2022 results today, we have our CEO, Torsten Turling; and our CFO, Reinhard Mayer, presenting.



Looking at Slide 4. The agenda for today is as follows: Torsten will start us off with some high-level commentary on our Q1 financials as well as a short business update. Following this, Reinhard will give an overview of our financial performance for Q1, followed by a few comments around our sustainability-linked finance. Finally, Torsten will comment on our