Q2 2022 Nilfisk Holding A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Elisabeth Toftmann Klintholm - Nilfisk Holding A/S-Head of IR&VP



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Nilfisk's earnings conference call for the second quarter of 2022. My name is Elisabeth Klintholm, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations and Group Communication here at Nilfisk.



Before we begin today's presentation, I'd like to remind you that this presentation, including remarks from management, may contain forward-looking statements that should not be relied upon as predictions of actual results.



To cover Nilfisk's Q2 2022 results today, we have our CEO, Torsten Turling; and our CFO, Reinhard Mayer, presenting. Looking at Slide 4. The agenda for today is as follows: Torsten will start us off with some high-level commentary on our Q2 financials as well as a short update on what we are doing and how we are progressing on our Business Plan 2026. Following this, Reinhard will give