Q3 2022 Nilfisk Holding A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Elisabeth Toftmann Klintholm - Nilfisk Holding A/S-Head of IR&VP



Good morning, and welcome to Nilfisk's Earnings Conference Call for the third quarter of 2022. My name is Elisabeth Klintholm, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations and Group Communication here at Nilfisk.



Before we begin today's presentation, please note that this presentation, including remarks from management, may contain forward-looking statements that should not be relied upon as predictions of actual results. For more details, please read the content on this slide.



To cover Nilfisk's Q3 2022 results today, we have our CEO, Torsten Turling; and our CFO, Reinhard Mayer, presenting.



The agenda for today is as follows: Torsten will start off with some high-level commentary on our Q3 performance as well as a short update on the progress we are making with implementing and realizing Business Plan 2026. Following this, Reinhard will give a more detailed run-through of our financial performance in the quarter before handing back to Torsten, who will finish us