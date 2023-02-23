Full Year 2022 Nilfisk Holding A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Elisabeth Toftmann Klintholm - Nilfisk Holding A/S-Head of IR&VP



This is conference call for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2022. My name is Elisabeth Klintholm, and I'm Head of Investor Relations and Group Communication here at Nilfisk. To cover our Q4 '22 results today, we have our CEO, Torsten Turling; and our CFO, Reinhard Mayer, presenting. During this presentation, we'll cover 4 topics. First, Torsten will give an update on the numbers and the key drivers for both Q4 and for the full year of 2022, followed by a Business Plan 2026 update. Then Reinhard will give a detailed run-through of our financial performance during the year 2022. And after this, he will comment on our outlook for 2023.



As this is the last quarter where we report on the current segment structure, Reinhard will then finish off by presenting the new financial reporting structure that starts with Q1 2023. We appreciate that you take time to listen in on the call this morning. The presentation today will take approximately half an hour. And after which, we look