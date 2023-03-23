Nilfisk Holding A/S Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 23, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



It's 3:00. Welcome all shareholders and guests and invitees and Board members and colleagues of Nilfisk. Glad to have you here, and welcome to this Annual Meeting 2023. My name is Peter Nilsson. It's my first time on the stage here. I was here as a guest and got elected last year, but this time, I will do some work as well, and I'm happy to that. I'm the Chairman of the Board of Directors at Nilfisk.



And as I said, I'm very happy to see that some of you actually made it here. And we have also guess that we are broadcasting for on the Internet. So we are more than what we can see in the room. Next to me here at the podium, I have the CEO of the company, Torsten Turling, and you will actually hear more of him -- from him quite soon. So the CEO will present what has happened during the year. And we also have Marlene Plas from DLA Piper, who will share the meeting.



In 2022, many of you have a lot of opinions about how that year was. It was bad in many aspects. But for Nilfisk, we continue the growth momentum. And before the formal meeting, the actual AGM starts,