Q1 2023 Nilfisk Holding A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Elisabeth Toftmann Klintholm - Nilfisk Holding A/S-Head of IR&VP



Good morning, and welcome to Nilfisk's earnings conference call for the first quarter of 2023. My name is Elisabeth Klintholm, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations and Group Communication here at Nilfisk. To cover Nilfisk's Q1 '23 results today, we have our CEO, Torsten Turling; and our CFO, Reinhard Mayer, presenting.



For this call, we'll cover 4 topics. First, Torsten will give an update on the numbers and key drivers for the quarter, followed by a business plan 2026 update on the efficiency measures that we are implementing. We will also share some deeper insights into the service business. Then Reinhard will introduce our new financial reporting structure that was presented last quarter and has taken effect from this quarter. And after this, Reinhard will give a detailed run-through of our financial performance for Q1 2023. And lastly, he will comment on our outlook for 2023. We appreciate that you take the time to listen in on the call this morning. The presentation today