Q2 2023 Nilfisk Holding A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Elisabeth Toftmann Klintholm - Nilfisk Holding A/S-Head of IR&VP



Good morning, and welcome to Nilfisk's earnings conference call for the second quarter of 2023. My name is Elisabeth Klintholm, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications here at Nilfisk. I have the pleasure of welcoming our newly appointed Interim CEO, RenÃ© Svendsen-Tune on the call this morning. Together with our CFO, Reinhard Mayer. They will present our Q2 '23 results this morning.



On this call, we'll cover 3 topics. First, Rene will give an update on the numbers and key drivers for the quarter followed by a business plan 2026 update. Then Reinhard will give a more detailed run-through of our financial performance in the quarter, finishing off with our outlook for '23, which we reconfirmed last night.



We appreciate that you take the time to listen in on the call this morning. The presentation will take less than 30 minutes and we look forward to taking your questions at the end.



