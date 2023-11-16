Q3 2023 Nilfisk Holding A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Elisabeth Toftmann Klintholm - Nilfisk Holding A/S-Head of IR&VP



Good morning, and welcome to Nilfisk Earnings Conference Call for the Third Quarter of 2023. My name is Elisabeth Klintholm, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations and Group Communication here at Nilfisk. And with me on the call today, I have Nilfisk CEO, Rene Svendsen-Tune and our CFO, Reinhard Mayer.



This morning, we will start out with Rene giving an update on the numbers and the key drivers for the quarter, followed by a business plan 2026 update. Then Reinhard will give a more detailed run-through of our financial performance in the quarter, and he will finish off with a few words on our -- on the narrowing of our outlook for 2023.



We really appreciate that you take the time to listen in on the call this morning, and we'll do a presentation for around 30 minutes. And then as usual, we really look forward to taking your questions at the end.



Moving on to Slide 2 for the usual practicalities. Before we begin today's presentation, please note that this