Comfort Systems USA Inc (NYSE:FIX) experienced an insider sell on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Director Herman Bulls sold 3,500 shares of the company at an average price of $319.95. This transaction has been documented in the SEC filing found here. Comfort Systems USA Inc is a provider of mechanical contracting services, which includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) installation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services within the mechanical services industry. Over the past year, the insider, Herman Bulls, has sold a total of 3,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Comfort Systems USA Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 18 insider sells. On the valuation front, Comfort Systems USA Inc's shares were trading at $319.95 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, bringing the company's market cap to $11.238 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 34.99, which is above the industry median of 15.13 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation in relation to the GuruFocus Value indicates that Comfort Systems USA Inc is significantly overvalued. With a share price of $319.95 and a GuruFocus Value of $169.00, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.89. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

