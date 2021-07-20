Q4 2021 Neogen Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

John Edward Adent - Neogen Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Chuck. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our regular quarterly conference call for investors and analysts.



Today, we'll be reporting on our fourth quarter and our full 2021 fiscal year, which ended May 31. As usual, some of the statements made here today could be termed as forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ from those that we discuss today. The risks associated with our business are covered in part in the company's Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



In addition to those of you joining us by live telephone conference, I also welcome those of you participating via the Internet. Following our