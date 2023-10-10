Q1 2024 Neogen Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 10, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Welcome to the Neogen Corporation First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call.



Please note, today's event is being recorded. I would now turn the conference over to Bill Waelke, Vice President of Investor Relations.



Bill Waelke - Neogen Corporation - Head of IR



Thank you for joining us this morning for the discussion of the first quarter of our 2024 fiscal year. I'll briefly cover the non-GAAP and forward-looking language before passing the call over to our CEO, John Adent, who will be followed by our CFO, Dave Naemura.



Before the market opened today, we published our first quarter results as well as the presentation with both documents available in the Investor Relations section of our website. On our call this morning, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful in evaluating our performance. Reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures are included in our earnings release and the presentation, Slide 2 of which provides a reminder that our remarks