Jul 26, 2023 / 01:30AM GMT
Stephen Wetherall - Lucapa Diamond Company Limited - CEO & MD
Good morning, everybody. You're all familiar with the cautionary statements, I'm sure, but please do take the time to go and read them. Copies of this presentation, as always, on the ASX platform as well as our website. We acknowledge the traditional owners of the land on which assets at Merlin and Brooking are located as well as the land on which we meet or present today. We pay our respects to all members of these indigenous communities and to elders past, present, and emerging.
As per the title of the presentation, Lucapa has delivered another very, very strong quarter. We've had many physical records. We've had a strong operational turnaround at Mothae. Lulo and Mothae are both EBITDA positive.
As a result, guidance is maintained because of the achievements during the course of the first six months. We have returned again, significant payments from Lulo, repaying both the loan accounts as well as dividends received earlier in the year. As a result, our balance sheet has been strengthened significantly, and we now have
Q2 2023 Lucapa Diamond Co Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript
Jul 26, 2023 / 01:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...