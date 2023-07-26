Q2 2023 Lucapa Diamond Co Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2023 / 01:30AM GMT

Stephen Wetherall - Lucapa Diamond Company Limited - CEO & MD



Good morning, everybody. You're all familiar with the cautionary statements, I'm sure, but please do take the time to go and read them. Copies of this presentation, as always, on the ASX platform as well as our website. We acknowledge the traditional owners of the land on which assets at Merlin and Brooking are located as well as the land on which we meet or present today. We pay our respects to all members of these indigenous communities and to elders past, present, and emerging.



As per the title of the presentation, Lucapa has delivered another very, very strong quarter. We've had many physical records. We've had a strong operational turnaround at Mothae. Lulo and Mothae are both EBITDA positive.



As a result, guidance is maintained because of the achievements during the course of the first six months. We have returned again, significant payments from Lulo, repaying both the loan accounts as well as dividends received earlier in the year. As a result, our balance sheet has been strengthened significantly, and we now have